Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $491,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $214.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.61 and a 200-day moving average of $214.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.