Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $173.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.69.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

