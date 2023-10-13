Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 849 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $238.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $252.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.90.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

