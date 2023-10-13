Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 4.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,935,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter worth $711,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 41.6% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $451.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $288.06 and a 52 week high of $475.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $459.52 and its 200 day moving average is $420.59. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.39.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $685.13 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 44.65%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEU

About NewMarket

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.