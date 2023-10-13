Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company's stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC opened at $59.56 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $84.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

