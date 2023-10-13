Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 705 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,927 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $77,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 61.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,875 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.97.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.68.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

