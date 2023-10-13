Kava Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $490.98 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00002185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $490.98 million and $9.17 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00034030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00024757 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 839,801,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,789,681 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

