KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Get KBR alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KBR

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. KBR has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 16.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 71.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of KBR by 10.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of KBR by 11.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of KBR by 103.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

About KBR

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.