Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.64.

K has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $6,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,662,627.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $3,864,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,942,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,340,763.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,684,410. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Kellogg by 902.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

