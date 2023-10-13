Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KDP. Wedbush decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.44%.

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

