KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Commercial Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:CMC opened at $43.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $2,729,433.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,036,690.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.