Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

NASDAQ KZR opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.73 and a current ratio of 17.73. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.23. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 429,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 180,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

