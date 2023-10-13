Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.80%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

