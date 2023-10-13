Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Gap Up to $4.87

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $5.06. Kinross Gold shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 2,252,431 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.07.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KGC

Kinross Gold Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 14.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 76,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,262 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.