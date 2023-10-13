Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KOSS stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. Koss has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $25.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.45.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 63.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

About Koss

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Koss by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Koss during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Koss during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.