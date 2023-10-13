Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of KOSS stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. Koss has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $25.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.45.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 63.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter.
About Koss
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
