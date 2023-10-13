Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.38.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $110.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.85. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $63.84 and a 1-year high of $132.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.88 and a 200 day moving average of $111.16.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $3,180,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,599,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,466,979.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

