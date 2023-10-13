LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Downgrades Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) to Neutral

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $3.80 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $6.50.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Dynatronics in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.57 on Monday. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.29). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. The business had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dynatronics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.45% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

