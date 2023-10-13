Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Lam Research by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,108,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 210.2% in the first quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $654.96 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $726.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $655.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $608.85.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

