Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Barclays

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Latham Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $275.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.98. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Latham Group

Institutional Trading of Latham Group

In other news, CFO J Mark Borseth sold 39,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $153,797.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 819,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,881.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO J Mark Borseth sold 39,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $153,797.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 819,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,881.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Melissa Claire Feck sold 92,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $375,973.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 453,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $132,720 and have sold 135,836 shares valued at $547,231. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the first quarter worth $373,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the first quarter worth $178,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 104.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 35.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

