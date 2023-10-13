Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Barclays

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Latham Group Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of SWIM stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $275.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.98. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27.
Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Latham Group
Institutional Trading of Latham Group
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the first quarter worth $373,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the first quarter worth $178,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 104.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 35.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.
About Latham Group
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Latham Group
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.