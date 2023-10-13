LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.22% of LCI Industries worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LCII. CJS Securities cut shares of LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

LCI Industries Price Performance

NYSE LCII opened at $112.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.06. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.16 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 6.14%. LCI Industries’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 126.51%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

