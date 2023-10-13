Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE LEJU opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Leju as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

