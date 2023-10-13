Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,769,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,823 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.07% of Lemonade worth $80,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Lemonade by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Lemonade by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lemonade by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE LMND opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $857.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.59. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.06. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 79.54%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMND shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lemonade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lemonade from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Insider Activity at Lemonade

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lemonade

(Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

