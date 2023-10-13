LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.08 Billion

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market cap of $5.08 billion and approximately $12,438.83 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 47.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

