Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Increased to $410.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $378.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $355.62.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $384.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05. Lennox International has a one year low of $202.97 and a one year high of $393.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.14.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 390.97%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total transaction of $224,533.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,117.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,070,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Lennox International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $698,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 76.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

