Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of LNZNF opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $54.97. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $80.15.
About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.