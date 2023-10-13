Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $435.71 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

