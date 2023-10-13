Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.8% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $564.91. 220,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,450. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $576.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.57. The company has a market capitalization of $250.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

