Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 129 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.00. 35,270,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,584,422. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.29. The company has a market cap of $831.59 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.