LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $56.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.65. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million. Analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 845,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 47,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,419,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 213,778 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 43.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.