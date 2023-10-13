Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 56,945 BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BankUnited at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 4.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 13.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 105,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 342,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 121,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKU. StockNews.com cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Compass Point upped their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $488.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

