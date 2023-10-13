Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $28.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is 153.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

