Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 385,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,332,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $249.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.26.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

