Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 414 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 46.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,033,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,412,000 after acquiring an additional 647,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $66,556,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 35.1% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 521,260 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,988,047.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,165.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,988,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,165.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,476,065 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $64.76 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.04.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.48.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

