Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 543 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 80.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 80.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Beverage by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 23.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Price Performance

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.00. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $324.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.66 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

