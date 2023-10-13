Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 679 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Kellogg by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 16.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $6,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,625,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $3,864,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,942,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,340,763.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,000 shares of company stock worth $41,684,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

