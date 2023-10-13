Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 728 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 217,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 512,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 78,308 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 501.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 30,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 25,265 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 131,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

