Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 938 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.89%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

