Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 40,331 FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 11.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,570,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,743,000 after buying an additional 155,489 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 56,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in FormFactor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FORM has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

FormFactor Stock Up 1.7 %

FORM stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -388.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.85. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $37.74.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $155.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. As a group, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

