Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,604,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 93,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,832.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $53,673,579.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,083 shares of company stock worth $3,400,811 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Securities raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $111.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.06. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.44. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

