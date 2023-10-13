Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,319 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $70.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.34%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,948 shares of company stock valued at $9,431,332. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.27.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

