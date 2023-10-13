Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Citigroup decreased their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.89.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $68.85.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 229.10%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

