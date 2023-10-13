Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $30.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.32. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

