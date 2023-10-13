Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total value of $1,827,007.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,525,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $181.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.31. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $189.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 60.49%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.