Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,847,000 after acquiring an additional 36,583 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,470,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25,407 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,111,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,743,000 after purchasing an additional 338,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,217,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Innospec by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,358,000 after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Stock Down 1.7 %

Innospec stock opened at $99.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.18. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.12 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $480.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.97 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innospec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

