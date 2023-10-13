Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 55,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 392.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,247.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $85,899.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $143,099.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,067.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,850 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $85,899.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,480 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.50. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $117.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CORT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

