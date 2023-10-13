Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.53 Million in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,808 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in M.D.C. by 239.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 621.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M.D.C. news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 19,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $990,759.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,980,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 19,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $990,759.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,980,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 5,634 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $283,840.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,332.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,919 over the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of MDC opened at $38.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.55. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Stories

