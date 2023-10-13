Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $296,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCI. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,912,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SCI stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.46.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.