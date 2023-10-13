Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Cohu as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 96.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.58. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $43.99.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Cohu had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $168.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. B. Riley upgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,369.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

