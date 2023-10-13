Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,854 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.55, for a total value of $3,971,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,511,531.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMR. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $223.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.69. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.54 and a 12-month high of $267.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.32 by $2.84. The business had revenue of $858.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.69 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 62.51%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $30.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 45.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

