Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.21% of Movado Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Movado Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Movado Group by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 2,022.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Movado Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Movado Group in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

Movado Group Stock Down 1.7 %

MOV opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $37.28.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Movado Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $160.39 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

